Reviewing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & ENI (NYSE:E)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 ENI 2 4 9 0 2.47

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. ENI has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.28%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.16 -$48.18 million $0.16 15.63 ENI $51.34 billion 0.81 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -47.77

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13% ENI -9.83% -1.27% -0.43%

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats ENI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

