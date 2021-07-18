Reviewing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 24.01% 21.52% 5.90% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Walker & Dunlop and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 2 0 2.67 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $119.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than CCUR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 2.95 $246.18 million $7.69 13.08 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats CCUR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

