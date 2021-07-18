Reviewing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 17.88 $3.21 million ($0.02) -842.00 Weibo $1.69 billion 8.12 $313.36 million $1.38 43.69

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weibo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.27%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.87%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Weibo.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Weibo 17.04% 11.39% 5.22%

Summary

Weibo beats Yalla Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements for copyright content providers. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

