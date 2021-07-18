Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,987,500.00 in Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) major shareholder Vedanta Partners, Llc bought 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

