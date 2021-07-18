Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Rexel stock remained flat at $$21.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

