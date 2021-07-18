Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RICOY remained flat at $$10.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RICOY. Nomura cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.