Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 8,310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,931 ($77.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £74.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,080.06.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

