Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

NYSE RAD opened at $13.66 on Friday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

