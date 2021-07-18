RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 130,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.