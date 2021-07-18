RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 130,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
