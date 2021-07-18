RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Sells $92,288.70 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $92,288.70.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.