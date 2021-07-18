RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

