Robert D. Atkinson Sells 2,024 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $128,483.52.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.