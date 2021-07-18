Robert G/ Brown Sells 65,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.
NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 269,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,507. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
