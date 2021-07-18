Robert G/ Brown Sells 65,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 269,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,507. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

