Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Rollins worth $54,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.