Ronald P. Blahnik Purchases 2,200 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

