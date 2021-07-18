Ronald P. Blahnik Purchases 2,200 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.
HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
