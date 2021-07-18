Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 551,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROGFF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROGFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,674. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

