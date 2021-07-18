Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATZAF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.93.

ATZAF stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

