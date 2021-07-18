Royal Bank of Canada Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.41. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.31%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

