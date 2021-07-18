Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target to C$3.00

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92. Trilogy International Partners has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$115.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,941,982.08.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.