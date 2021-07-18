Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

FSUGY stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

