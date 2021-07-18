Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$120.49 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

