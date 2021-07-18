Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,652 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.93% of Neogen worth $44,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.