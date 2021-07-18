Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.70. Ryerson shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 136 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 7.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

