Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 322,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,914. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 101.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sachem Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

