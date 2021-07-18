Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 322,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,914. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 101.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sachem Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
