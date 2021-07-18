Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $2.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

