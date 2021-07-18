SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 7.3% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $1,059.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.05 or 0.99886638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $378.58 or 0.01200806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00364287 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00369525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050500 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

