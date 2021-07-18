Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAPMY stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

