Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 16,535 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $76.37 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Hess by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hess by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hess by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.