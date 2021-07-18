Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 1.8%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €457.90 ($538.71) and last traded at €457.90 ($538.71). Approximately 56,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €450.00 ($529.41).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €379.95.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.