Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 120,402 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 297.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.00 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.