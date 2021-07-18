Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

