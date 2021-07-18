Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 315.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131,663 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

