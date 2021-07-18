Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 515,272 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 515,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KT by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.