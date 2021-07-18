Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 157,919 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,919 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.76 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,739 shares of company stock worth $3,115,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

