Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stake Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $7,774,784.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,367 shares of company stock valued at $79,266,132.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

