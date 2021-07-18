Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $53.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87.

