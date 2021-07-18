SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.