Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.58.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.36.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

