Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

WTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $571.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.