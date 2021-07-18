Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

