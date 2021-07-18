SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

