SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

