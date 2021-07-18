SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $820,690.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

