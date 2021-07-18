Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

