SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In related news, Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $5,919,900.00. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,814 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

