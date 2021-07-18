SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

