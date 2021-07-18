SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.