SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 68.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veritex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.60 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

