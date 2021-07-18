SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,537 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock worth $24,150,286 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

