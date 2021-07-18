Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFDRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

PFDRU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

